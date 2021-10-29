Wählen Sie Sportart, Liga und Spieltag

Spielplan

Datum/Zeit Heim/Gast Erg
30.10.2021 19:00 TV Bürgstadt:TGB Darmstadt -:-
31.10.2021 15:30 TV Kirchzell:Sulzbach/Leid. -:-
31.10.2021 18:00 FSG Crumst. /G. :FSG Odenwald -:-
06.11.2021 19:00 Sulzbach/Leid. :FSG Crumst. /G. -:-
06.11.2021 19:30 TGB Darmstadt:TV Kirchzell -:-
07.11.2021 16:00 Zwingenberg:TV Bürgstadt -:-
14.11.2021 17:00 FSG Odenwald:Sulzbach/Leid. -:-
14.11.2021 17:00 TV Kirchzell:Zwingenberg -:-
14.11.2021 18:00 FSG Crumst. /G. :TGB Darmstadt -:-
20.11.2021 19:30 TGB Darmstadt:FSG Odenwald -:-
21.11.2021 16:00 Zwingenberg:FSG Crumst. /G. -:-
27.11.2021 16:45 TV Bürgstadt:TV Kirchzell -:-
04.12.2021 19:00 Sulzbach/Leid. :TGB Darmstadt -:-
04.12.2021 19:30 FSG Crumst. /G. :TV Bürgstadt -:-
05.12.2021 17:00 FSG Odenwald:Zwingenberg -:-
11.12.2021 16:45 TV Bürgstadt:FSG Odenwald -:-
11.12.2021 17:00 TV Kirchzell:FSG Crumst. /G. -:-
12.12.2021 16:00 Zwingenberg:Sulzbach/Leid. -:-
18.12.2021 19:00 Sulzbach/Leid. :TV Bürgstadt -:-
18.12.2021 19:30 TGB Darmstadt:Zwingenberg -:-
19.12.2021 17:00 FSG Odenwald:TV Kirchzell -:-
08.01.2022 19:30 TGB Darmstadt:TV Bürgstadt -:-
08.01.2022 19:30 FSG Odenwald:FSG Crumst. /G. -:-
09.01.2022 18:00 Sulzbach/Leid. :TV Kirchzell -:-
15.01.2022 19:00 TV Bürgstadt:Zwingenberg -:-
15.01.2022 19:30 TV Kirchzell:TGB Darmstadt -:-
16.01.2022 18:00 FSG Crumst. /G. :Sulzbach/Leid. -:-
22.01.2022 19:00 Sulzbach/Leid. :FSG Odenwald -:-
22.01.2022 19:30 TGB Darmstadt:FSG Crumst. /G. -:-
23.01.2022 17:00 Zwingenberg:TV Kirchzell -:-
29.01.2022 17:30 FSG Crumst. /G. :Zwingenberg -:-
29.01.2022 19:30 FSG Odenwald:TGB Darmstadt -:-
04.02.2022 20:00 TV Kirchzell:TV Bürgstadt -:-
05.02.2022 16:00 Zwingenberg:FSG Odenwald -:-
05.02.2022 19:30 TGB Darmstadt:Sulzbach/Leid. -:-
06.02.2022 17:00 TV Bürgstadt:FSG Crumst. /G. -:-
12.02.2022 19:00 Sulzbach/Leid. :Zwingenberg -:-
12.02.2022 19:30 FSG Odenwald:TV Bürgstadt -:-
12.02.2022 19:30 FSG Crumst. /G. :TV Kirchzell -:-
19.02.2022 16:30 Zwingenberg:TGB Darmstadt -:-
19.02.2022 19:00 TV Bürgstadt:Sulzbach/Leid. -:-
20.02.2022 15:30 TV Kirchzell:FSG Odenwald -:-
  • Erg = Ergebnis

Tabelle

Platz Vereine Sp S U N Tore Diff P
1 FSG Crumst. /G. 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
2 FSG Odenwald 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
3 Sulzbach/Leid. 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
4 TGB Darmstadt 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
5 Zwingenberg 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
6 TV Bürgstadt 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
7 TV Kirchzell 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
  • Sp = Spiele
  • S = Sieg
  • SV = Sieg nach Verlängerung
  • U = Unentschieden
  • NV = Niederlage nach Verlängerung
  • N = Niederlage
  • Diff = Differenz
  • Pkt = Punkte
  • P = Punkte
Zum Seitenanfang