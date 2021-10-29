Wählen Sie Sportart, Liga und Spieltag

Spielplan

Datum/Zeit Heim/Gast Erg
29.10.2021 20:00 TuS Griesheim:Pfungstadt 25:23
30.10.2021 19:30 TV Büttelborn:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
31.10.2021 17:00 SG Egelsbach:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
31.10.2021 18:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:HSG Langen -:-
06.11.2021 19:00 Pfungstadt:TV Büttelborn -:-
07.11.2021 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:SG Egelsbach -:-
07.11.2021 18:00 HSG Langen:TuS Griesheim -:-
07.11.2021 18:00 Roßdorf/Reinheim:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
13.11.2021 19:30 TV Büttelborn:SG Egelsbach -:-
14.11.2021 18:00 TuS Griesheim:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
14.11.2021 18:00 Pfungstadt:HSG Langen -:-
14.11.2021 18:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
21.11.2021 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:TuS Griesheim -:-
21.11.2021 17:00 SG Egelsbach:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
21.11.2021 18:00 Roßdorf/Reinheim:Pfungstadt -:-
21.11.2021 18:00 HSG Langen:TV Büttelborn -:-
28.11.2021 18:00 TuS Griesheim:SG Egelsbach -:-
03.12.2021 20:00 Roßdorf/Reinheim:SG Egelsbach -:-
04.12.2021 19:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:TV Büttelborn -:-
05.12.2021 18:00 Pfungstadt:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
05.12.2021 18:00 HSG Langen:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
11.12.2021 19:30 TV Büttelborn:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
12.12.2021 17:00 SG Egelsbach:Pfungstadt -:-
12.12.2021 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:HSG Langen -:-
12.12.2021 18:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:TuS Griesheim -:-
17.12.2021 19:30 HSG Langen:SG Egelsbach -:-
17.12.2021 20:00 TuS Griesheim:TV Büttelborn -:-
18.12.2021 15:45 Roßdorf/Reinheim:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
19.12.2021 18:00 Pfungstadt:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
08.01.2022 19:00 Pfungstadt:TuS Griesheim -:-
09.01.2022 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:TV Büttelborn -:-
09.01.2022 18:00 HSG Langen:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
15.01.2022 19:30 TV Büttelborn:Pfungstadt -:-
16.01.2022 17:00 SG Egelsbach:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
16.01.2022 18:00 TuS Griesheim:HSG Langen -:-
16.01.2022 18:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
23.01.2022 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
23.01.2022 17:00 SG Egelsbach:TV Büttelborn -:-
23.01.2022 18:00 Roßdorf/Reinheim:TuS Griesheim -:-
23.01.2022 18:00 HSG Langen:Pfungstadt -:-
29.01.2022 18:00 Pfungstadt:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
29.01.2022 19:30 TV Büttelborn:HSG Langen -:-
30.01.2022 18:00 TuS Griesheim:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
30.01.2022 18:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:SG Egelsbach -:-
05.02.2022 19:30 TV Büttelborn:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
06.02.2022 17:00 SG Egelsbach:TuS Griesheim -:-
06.02.2022 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:Pfungstadt -:-
06.02.2022 18:00 Roßdorf/Reinheim:HSG Langen -:-
13.02.2022 18:00 TuS Griesheim:TV Groß-Rohrheim -:-
13.02.2022 18:00 Pfungstadt:SG Egelsbach -:-
13.02.2022 18:00 HSG Langen:Groß-B/Modau II -:-
13.02.2022 18:00 Roßdorf/Reinheim:TV Büttelborn -:-
19.02.2022 19:00 TV Groß-Rohrheim:Pfungstadt -:-
19.02.2022 19:30 TV Büttelborn:TuS Griesheim -:-
20.02.2022 17:00 SG Egelsbach:HSG Langen -:-
20.02.2022 17:00 Groß-B/Modau II:Roßdorf/Reinheim -:-
  • Erg = Ergebnis

Tabelle

Platz Vereine Sp S U N Tore Diff P
1 TuS Griesheim 1 1 0 0 25:23 2 2
2 HSG Langen 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
3 Groß-B/Modau II 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
4 Roßdorf/Reinheim 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
5 SG Egelsbach 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
6 TV Büttelborn 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
7 TV Groß-Rohrheim 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
8 Pfungstadt 1 0 0 1 23:25 -2 0
  • Sp = Spiele
  • S = Sieg
  • SV = Sieg nach Verlängerung
  • U = Unentschieden
  • NV = Niederlage nach Verlängerung
  • N = Niederlage
  • Diff = Differenz
  • Pkt = Punkte
  • P = Punkte
