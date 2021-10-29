|
29.10.2021
20:00
|TuS Griesheim:Pfungstadt
| 25:23
|
30.10.2021
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
31.10.2021
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-
|
31.10.2021
18:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
06.11.2021
19:00
|Pfungstadt:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
07.11.2021
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
07.11.2021
18:00
|HSG Langen:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
07.11.2021
18:00
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
13.11.2021
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
14.11.2021
18:00
|TuS Griesheim:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-
|
14.11.2021
18:00
|Pfungstadt:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
14.11.2021
18:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
21.11.2021
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
21.11.2021
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
21.11.2021
18:00
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:Pfungstadt
| -:-
|
21.11.2021
18:00
|HSG Langen:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
28.11.2021
18:00
|TuS Griesheim:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
03.12.2021
20:00
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
04.12.2021
19:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
05.12.2021
18:00
|Pfungstadt:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
05.12.2021
18:00
|HSG Langen:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-
|
11.12.2021
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-
|
12.12.2021
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:Pfungstadt
| -:-
|
12.12.2021
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
12.12.2021
18:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
17.12.2021
19:30
|HSG Langen:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
17.12.2021
20:00
|TuS Griesheim:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
18.12.2021
15:45
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
19.12.2021
18:00
|Pfungstadt:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
08.01.2022
19:00
|Pfungstadt:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
09.01.2022
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
09.01.2022
18:00
|HSG Langen:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
15.01.2022
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:Pfungstadt
| -:-
|
16.01.2022
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
16.01.2022
18:00
|TuS Griesheim:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
16.01.2022
18:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-
|
23.01.2022
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
23.01.2022
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
23.01.2022
18:00
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
23.01.2022
18:00
|HSG Langen:Pfungstadt
| -:-
|
29.01.2022
18:00
|Pfungstadt:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-
|
29.01.2022
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
30.01.2022
18:00
|TuS Griesheim:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
30.01.2022
18:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
05.02.2022
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
06.02.2022
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
06.02.2022
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:Pfungstadt
| -:-
|
06.02.2022
18:00
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
13.02.2022
18:00
|TuS Griesheim:TV Groß-Rohrheim
| -:-
|
13.02.2022
18:00
|Pfungstadt:SG Egelsbach
| -:-
|
13.02.2022
18:00
|HSG Langen:Groß-B/Modau II
| -:-
|
13.02.2022
18:00
|Roßdorf/Reinheim:TV Büttelborn
| -:-
|
19.02.2022
19:00
|TV Groß-Rohrheim:Pfungstadt
| -:-
|
19.02.2022
19:30
|TV Büttelborn:TuS Griesheim
| -:-
|
20.02.2022
17:00
|SG Egelsbach:HSG Langen
| -:-
|
20.02.2022
17:00
|Groß-B/Modau II:Roßdorf/Reinheim
| -:-